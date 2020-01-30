Melton skeleton racer Coltman eclipses Lizzie Yarnold record

Skeleton racer Amelia Coltman made history as she was crowned Europa Cup champion on Saturday in an increasingly unbelievable debut season.

The Melton athlete, in her first international competition for Great Britain, claimed the title after backing up Friday’s bronze medal with a fourth-place finish in the final round 24 hours later.

Coltman won five medals in seven Europa Cup races and never finished outside the top five on her way to the overall title EMN-200128-120828002

The 23-year-old raced in anger for the first time just last month, and has exceeded everyone’s expectations, including her own, by winning two gold medals, a silver and two bronzes.

She missed out on a podium finish just twice in the seven races she competed in, and was never outside the top five.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be overall champion, said Coltman, who joined an illustrious list of winners which includes reigning world champion Tina Hermann.

“I never imagined I’d be saying that at the start of the season.”

Amelia Coltman climbs the podium once again to collect the overall Europa Cup prize EMN-200128-120850002

To put her achievements into some kind of dizzying perspective, Coltman has eclipsed the debut season of Britain’s most successful Winter Olympian, Lizzy Yarnold, who won overall Europa Cup silver in 2010/11.

Brogan Crowley won gold two years into her international career, in 2017/18, but Coltman is the first to win the title in her first season of competition.

“I’m really proud to have won for my country,” she added.

“It’s something I always dreamt about doing, and it feels just as good as I hoped it would.”

She comes from rich sporting stock, with parents Theresa and Gary both former national cycling champions, with her dad the current Head of Performance for Scottish Cycling.

Having earned a place on the British skeleton programme in the summer of 2017, Coltman won silver on her very first start in Winterberg, and her success story rapidly snowballed.

A full house of medals was completed in double-quick time by adding gold and then bronze in the following week’s back-to-back races in Konigssee.

A second gold followed in Igls less than 24 hours after finishing fifth at the same track, and she cemented her place at the top with Friday’s second bronze of the season in Altenberg, Germany.

Coltman finished 43 points clear of overall silver medallist Endija Terauda, of Latvia, and a huge 85 ahead of Russia’s Alina Taraychenkova in the final podium position.

Her reward is an early promotion to the next level up, the Intercontinental Cup, well ahead of schedule.

She will make her bow in the competition – which lies just one tier below the elite World Cup – this weekend in Peyongchang, in South Korea.

In a rare change in the ultra-competitive skeleton programme, there will be no pressure on results on Friday and Saturday’s races, with the trip designed for experience.

“It’s been a brilliant couple of months and I want it to be a platform to kick on from,” she added.

“Hopefully this is just the start for me, but I’m not the type of person who’ll be getting carried away with this.

“I have to say a big thanks to all my coaches who have helped me get here. I definitely couldn’t have done it without them.”