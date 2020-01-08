Melton show jumper Joss claims impressive win in Liverpool

Show jumper Joss Williams claimed an impressive victory at the Liverpool International Horse Show.

The Melton rider took the Equestrian Surfaces amateur 1.15m jump-off class with 17-year-old Zandokan Z after 15 combinations made it through to a race against the clock.

“I have had him for two years, and have a good owner Jan Coomer and he really is her pride and joy,” said Williams.

“She is in tears, jumping up and down. She has come from Guernsey to spend the New Year here, so it’s lovely.”

Ireland’s Carol Gee had set the pace on Fernhill Splash, clocking 29.72 seconds, so the Leicestershire rider knew he had it all to do.

“It’s a magic win,” he added.

“He is an older horse now, and he was the only one I had here this week.

“He’s quite spooky, so it took the first two days for him to get used to things, and today he felt really good.

“There were a lot of quick combinations in the class, and maybe the run down to fence number two, I just let him gallop and kept travelling, which I think helped in terms of our jump-off time.”