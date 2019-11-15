Melton’s Bex Rimmington qualifies for second World Ironman

Multi-discipline athlete Bex Rimmington has the chance to exorcise a few ghosts after ending her season in fine style.

The sporting all-rounder headed into a short off-season break with five medals from the Swim England Masters Championships, in Sheffield.

Bex won the long-distance freestyle double at the Swim England Masters EMN-191113-120400002

But more importantly, earlier in the autumn, she qualified for a second crack at the Ironman World Championships, after a eye-opening debut in Hawaii last year.

“I’m really happy with how it has all gone,” she said.

“Next year is looking like a really exciting race calendar and I’m really looking forward to getting going again after a break.”

The focus of her 2020 race calendar will be a trip to New Zealand in 12 months time for her second stab at the Ironman World Championships.

A half-ironman includes a 56-mile stint on the bike EMN-191113-120414002

She gained the highly-prized place after claiming an age group win at the Ironman 70.3 Weymouth at the end of September.

The stamina-sapping test of 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and half-marathon was completed in a total time of 4hr 40min 33secs.

Part of her preparations will include the Challenge Championships, in Slovakia, next May, after qualifying in Mallorca at the Challenge Peguera middle-distance triathlon.

There she showed peak form to win her age group, finishing first amateur overall and 12th overall among the professional triathletes.

Back in the less balmy climes of South Yorkshire, Bex wound down her 2019 campaign with seven events at the Swim England Masters Championships.

The championships capped a highly profitable autumn for Bex who grew up in Melton before moving to Lancashire.

The former Melton Mowbray Swimming Club member showed her aptitude for the long-distance by becoming freestyle champion over both 800m and 1500m in times of 9min 51secs and 18min 38secs respectively.

Bex also took freestyle silver over 400m in 4min 48secs and claimed the same colour over 200m after clocking 2min 15secs, before completing her medal haul with a bronze in the 4x50m medley relay.

The 36-year-old narrowly failed to make it a freestyle clean sweep, finishing fifth in the 50m (29.06secs) and sixth at 100m in a time of 1min 03secs.