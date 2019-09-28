Melton rider Poppy Shaw set for Horse of the Year Show stage

Young Melton rider Poppy Shaw will compete in one of the biggest stages in equestrianism next week at the Horse of the Year Show.

The John Ferneley College pupil, who has been riding since she was just 10 months old, heads to the Birmingham NEC on Monday, to compete in the mounted games section of the huge equestrian show.

The 13-year-old and her long-time pony Flash helped the Atherstone team qualify for HOYS after winning the Pony Club Championships.

They have enjoyed numerous wins around the country this year and will be cheered on at Birmingham by Poppy’s younger brother Charlie, the team’s mascot.