Melton pro boxers Stannard and Quailey find knockout form

Melton boxers Stan Stannard and Josh Quailey had a night to remember as they improved their professional records in Nottingham on Saturday.

The pair lined up on the Carl Greaves Promotions show at the Britannia Hotel, with Stannard looking to extend the perfect start to his career, while Quailey was bidding to secure back-to-back wins.

Josh Quailey with trainer Carl Greaves. Picture: David Wainwright EMN-201103-133434002

Having earned a points win over Phil Williams in Leicester on his last outing in November, Quailey faced southpaw Matt Gordon in a four-round heavyweight contest.

But the former Melton Amateur Boxing Club man was in no mood to hang around and secured his third pro win from five bouts by stopping his opponent in the opening round.

Stannard’s was the penultimate bout of the night as he faced Martin Jones who arrived with an identical record of two wins from two.

The highly-rated Harby super welterweight was also quickly into his rhythm in his first bout of the year.

Like his Carl Greaves stablemate, Stannard also needed just one of the four rounds to get the job done with a technical knockout, his first professional win inside the distance.

The pair are next pencilled in for another Greaves show at the Leicester Arena on May 30.