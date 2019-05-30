Melton Olympic Cycling: Ison sets ‘remarkable’ club record

Have your say

James Ison was in record-breaking mode as he maintained his fine early season form with Melton Olympic Cycling Club on Sunday.

The Melton club held their Mid-summer and Championship 25 Time Trial in testing conditions at Granby as strong winds buffeted riders all morning.

A good tail wind helped down Long Lane, producing several personal best times on this section of the course, but this was negated by head and side winds around the rest of the circuit.

The conditions made Ison’s club course record time of 54min 39secs all the more remarkable with a time which was also good enough for the handicap win.

Second place went to evergreen veteran John Aitken in 1hr 08min 25secs, and third in for Melton was Andrew Keightley in 1.10.26.

Debbie Shaw’s time of 1.17.33 earned second place on handicap, with Keightley again in third.

Debbie was also crowned ladies’ champion, with John Aitken the victor on standard.

* The club’s latest Midweek League Time Trial was held at Ashby Pastures last Wednesday and brought out eight competitors on a cool evening.

James Ison took another win in 20min 53secs, while Chris Walker continued his early good season form in second place, with Stuart Favor in third.

With handicaps applied, Gary Ison came in first, followed by James, with Andrew Keightley securing another third place.

* Melton Olympic riders were also out on Saturday at the Mapperley Open 10-mile Time Trial.

It was held on the A46 from Gunthorpe junction to the Car Colston exit.

Gary Ison was the fastest Melton rider on the day, clocking 23min 58secs, with Mark Saunders just behind in 24.20.

The overall winner was Adam Duggleby in a fantastic time of 18.56.