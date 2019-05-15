Melton Olympic Cycling: In-form Ison rides to TT win

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club rider James Ison continued his great form with second place at Bourne Wheelers’ first big event of the season on Sunday.

A field of 52 took on the 10-mile time trial course at Sleaford, which James covered in 21min 20secs, missing out on the win by just one second.

Gary set a personal best time for the Bourne course EMN-190515-102714002

His dad Gary came in at 24.54 to set his own fastest time on the course.

The father and son also travelled to compete in the Hinckley Midweek 10-mile Time Trial, at Wolvey, last week.

Both Melton riders did the club proud, with James setting a personal best of 21min 17secs to take overall victory, and Gary finishing 10th in 24min 51secs.

* Mick Stevens carried on his fine start to the racing season by competing in the BDCA association 25-mile Time Trial in windy and showery conditions.

He recorded a time of 57min 38secs to set a new age group club record and a personal best since his return to racing.

* Melton Olympic’s second evening time trial of the season was on the Plungar 10-mile circuit.

Conditions were even worse than the previous week, with heavy rain and a cold night making fast times impossible.

Mick Stevens won from runner-up Chris Schofield, with Andrew Keightley in third.

Their times were good enough to take the same positions with handicaps applied.

Thanks to Bill Stanley for timekeeping, and Steve Jones, Bill and Tina Vetcher for marshalling duties.