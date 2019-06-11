Melton Olympic Cycling: Guest rider breaks TT course record

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club’s Midweek Time Trial League called at the Wymondham circuit last Wednesday as 11 riders were greeted by the best conditions of the season.

Steve Savage (Leicester Racing Club) took full advantage, setting a new course record of 20min 28secs.

Stuart Faver was the quickest Melton rider, taking second place overall in 23min 10secs, while James Cambridge, from Velo Club Rutland) came in third.

With handicap times applied, Chris Walker took first place, Mick Stevens second and Faver third.

Great support was again supplied from Norman Portess (timekeeping), Bill Stanley (pusher off) and Steve Jones, Gary Ison, Eddy Moran, Bill and Tina Vetcher (marshaling).

* Three Melton riders travelled to compete in the Leicester Forest Midweek Time Trial on the A46 Seagrave course.

James Ison came in overall second in 21 minutes dead, behind winner Oliver Peckover who clocked a super fast time of 20.02.

Gary Ison stopped the clock in 24.16, with Adam Gardner recording 25.19.

* James Ison’s great TT season continued as he entered the Bourne Wheelers 25-mile Time Trial at Donnington, in Lincolnshire, on the A52 to Sleaford and back.

The Melton rider completed the course in a great time of 55min 10secs to take another second place, only three seconds behind winning rider Tom Comben (Bourne Wheelers).