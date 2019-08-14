Melton Olympic Cycling: Father and son land time trial titles

Have your say

A busy end of the time trial season saw Melton Olympic Cycling Club riders vying for this season’s trophies.

The final individual TT took place on the Wymondham circuit where Steve Savage (Leicestershire Road Club) recorded the quickest time on the night.

But the fastest Melton rider was James Ison, a victory which secured him the overall scratch title for the season.

Marc Brealey came in second for Melton, with Mick Stevens securing him second place overall in the scratch table after a third-place finish on the night.

Chris Schofield finished the season in third place.

It was a double celebration for the Ison family as dad Gary took the win in the overall Midweek Handicap League, with Schofield and Stevens joint second.

* Gary was also on good form at the Leicester Forest Open 10-Mile Time Trial on the Seagrave course, clocking a new personal best time of 24min 29secs.

David Mead took the overall win.

* A two-up time trial finished Melton’s Wednesday night racing season, again on the Wymondham circuit.

Mick Stevens and Mark Saunders, two very well-matched riders, worked well together to take the win, followed by the pairing of Andy Neal and James Ison, with Chris Schofield and Gary Ison in third.

* The Melton-Buckminster-Melton time trial took place on Sunday, and despite very windy conditions some great times were recorded.

Steve Savage chalked up yet another all-comers record in a Melton race, finishing in 36min 56secs to better the time of Paul Cox by just 17 seconds. Cox had broken the record earlier in the event.

Charlotte Marshall (VC Rutland) set a new ladies’ all-comers record of 44.19.

The quickest Melton rider of the night was Stuart Faver in 41.49, with Marc Brealey in second, and Mick Stevens third.

All riders would like to give a big thanks to Norman Portess for a full season of organisation and time keeping, Bill Stanley for push-off and timings, and regular marshalls Paul, Eddy, and Bill and Tina Vetcher,