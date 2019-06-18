Melton Olympic Cycling Club: Ison second at county TT

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club asked riders to complete an extra lap to the Ashby Pastures course for last Wednesday’s midweek time trial league.

As with most time trials staged this season, heavy rain all day made the circuit tricky and decimated the field of competitors who took on the extended distance of 13.4 miles.

The difficult conditions didn’t effect Goadby Marwood-based rider Steve Savage (Leicestershire Road Club) who for the second week running set a new course record of 30min 32secs.

Melton Olympic’s in-form rider of the season James Ison was unlucky to suffer a mechanical breakdown on his second lap, leaving the gate open for veteran Mick Stevens to take second place.

Andrew Keightley was third, with he and Stevens taking the top two places on handicap.

* Ison recovered from his midweek disappointment to compete in his first-ever 50-mile time trial at the Lincolnshire RRA Open event on Sunday.

He continued his impressive form by clocking 1hr 54min 23secs to take second place, behind only TT winner Andrew Whiteley who crossed the line in 1hr 49min 54secs.