Melton Mowbray Swimming Club win more East Midlands medals

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club completed a rewarding East Midland Regional Championships with another successful weekend at the third and final gala.

The club’s swimmers again showed great team spirit and superb skills over the two-day event at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, achieving 13 new long-course personal bests and four club records.

A second medal of the championships for Beth Walker EMN-190528-185210002

The event was capped by another medal for Beth Walker who took silver in the 100m breaststroke, while Tia Keightley also won silver over 200m at the same stroke.

Beth qualified for three finals in all, finishing just 0.1secs off a bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke, finishing eighth at 100m front crawl, and achieving a club record of 1min 16.08secs in that silver medal swim.

Tia made it through to four finals, clocking PBs and club records in the 200m breaststroke (2min 44.00secs) and 400m individual medley (5min 18.20secs) to finish fifth.

She also finished an agonising fourth in the 200m IM final and sixth in the 100m breaststroke final.

Tia Keightley made four finals and took home a silver medal EMN-190528-185231002

Clarice Ellingworth set a club record of 1.16.97 to finish sixth in the 100m breaststroke final.

Other Melton finalists were Tom Rochelle who set a 100m front crawl personal best of 55.85secs in finishing fifth, Michael Hill who was fifth in the 100m front crawl, Adam Drew who was 10th in the 100m butterfly, and Imogen Lindsey who clocked a 100m butterfly PB of 1.12.48 to finish ninth.

Imogen also put in a truly gutsy swim to clock another PB in the 400m IM (5.45.83).

Fleur Ellingworth and Benedict Pater (100m breaststroke), and Josh Tapsell and Kate Parker (100m butterfly) also put in great swims in their heats at this high-level meet.

Melton’s totalled an impressive 37 personal bests over the three weekends of championship swimming, as well as 13 club records.

They reached 25 finals, resulting in five silver and two bronze medals from the 19 Melton club members who competed.

“This has been an excellent achievement for all of the swimmers who took part, showcasing what Melton Mowbray Swimming Club can achieve,” said club chairman Alison Boland.

“Well done to all of them, and a big thank-you to all of the coaches, volunteers and supporters who have enabled the swimmers to achieve so much.”