Melton martial arts juniors in the medals at English Open

A Melton martial arts club has returned home from a national tournament with an impressive set of medals.

The Ronin Kyokushin Club, which formed less than a year ago, entered a seven-squad of seniors and juniors for the IKK English Open and claimed seven first places and a couple of runners-up spots.

In action

It was the first tournament debut for the younger club members and they faced stiff competition from much more established clubs from across the UK.

Head coach Tom Cunnington expected them to do well, but was amazed by the success of his fight team.

“I’m so proud of them all, they make it a pleasure to coach and teach them,” he said.

“All their hard work over the last few months has paid off. The future of the club is very bright and we now look forward to the next competition in Scotland.”

Title winner Andy Raisen

Rowan Long was second, while there Jack Farrow, Millie Bunn, and Mark Wilson all finished first.

The more experienced Charlotte Raisen managed a first and second place in two categories, while her dad Andy managed to win the Men’s Open Middleweight category.

The club are always looking for new members of all ages and train at the Stute, in Asfordby Hill, on Wednesdays from 7pm to 9pm, and at Jubilee Sport, in Melton, on Sundays from 8am to 9.30am.