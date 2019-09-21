Melton martial arts club to mix it with world’s best

Have your say

A quartet of fighters from a town martial arts club will head south next month to fight in one of the world’s most prestigious tournaments.

Melton’s Ronin Kyokushin Club will send four of its members to this year’s British Open, in Crawley, on Saturday, October 5.

Fighters and fans from around the world are expected to pack the K2 to watch the best battle it out in a last-man-standing tournament.

Toby Colton and Max Calvert debut at heavyweight, and they are joined by the 2019 Scottish heavyweight champion Chris Mcallister in a strong representation for the year-old club Melton at a major event.

Chief instructor Tom Cunnington returns to the K2 as one of only a few British fighters taking part in the open category.

His lightweight class is full of entries from Russia, Japan, Romania, and Kuwait where there fierce competition is expected to lift the Cup of Europe.

After establishing Ronin IKKU dojo less than a year ago, the team are hopeful of returning with more silverware.

The club train every Wednesday at the Stute, in Asfordby, from 7pm to 9pm, and on Sundays from 8am to 9.30am at Jubilee Sports, in Melton.

All ages and abilities are welcome.