Melton karate students take the next step

Students from a Melton martial arts club were put through their paces at their latest gradings earlier this month.

The Ronin Kyokushin Karate Club students were assessed on their new skills as they looked to earn their next belt.

Jinny Kettell EMN-190513-084037002

Only once a student meets a set criterion and pass are they awarded a new grade. Students invited to attend a grading should consider it a privilege and not an automatic right.

On Wednesday 1st May students from Ronin Kyokushin attended their first grading of 2019. For some students this was their first ever grading and no doubt some may have been feeling a little nervous, but they have trained hard and practised their techniques over the last few weeks in preparation for the grading.

For some of the senior students, they were working hard to advance to a higher belt and their hard work and desire to step up to a higher grade has not gone unnoticed.

Senpai Tom Cunnington, wishes to congratulate all students for their success and especially their concentration & determination during the grading, they have done the club proud.

It's red for Rowan Long EMN-190513-084047002

Grading results –

Stuart Worby – 6th Kyokushin (Yellow Belt); Matt Bunn – 8th Kyokushin (Blue Belt); Chris Parsons – 8th Kyokushin (Blue Belt); Chris Mcallister – 8th Kyokushin (Blue Belt); Millie Bunn – 8th Kyokushin (Blue Belt); Toby Colton – 10th and 9th Kyokushin (Double Red Belt); Rowan Long – 10th Kyokushin (Red Belt); Jack Farrow – 10th Kyokushin (Red Belt); Jinny Kettell – 10th Kyokushin (Red Belt).

* For photos and full details of each student’s grading, visit the club’s new website at www.roninkyokushin.co.uk