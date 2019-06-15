Melton junior parkrun receives funding for lifesaving kit

A growing running group has bought a lifesaving piece of equipment thanks to the support of local businesses.

Almost £1,000 was raised through Melton Mowbray Building Society and Option Systems, as well as donations from several individuals to buy a new junior parkrun for Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

The AED, which has settings suitable for both children and adults, is part of a national parkrun initiative to improve outcomes from cardiac arrests.

A Melton junior parkrun spokesman said: “Having access to an AED in the first three to five minutes can increase survival rates to 60 per cent from as low as seven per cent.

“Although they hope to never need to use it, having this available for participants, family members and other park-users could one day save a life.”

Junior parkrun is a free 2km run, jog or walk which takes place every Sunday morning on the paths around the football fields in Melton Country Park.

It starts at 9am near the Redwood allotments car park end, open to children aged 4 to 14, and is suitable for all abilities. Parent can accompany their children if needed.

Last week saw a record 86 children took part, while seven children and 11 adults performed the volunteer roles needed to make the event happen.

If your child would like to take part, complete a one-off registration at www.parkrun.org.uk/register/form/ and then print off your barcode and take it along.