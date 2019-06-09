Melton junior bowlers book national youth final places

Have your say

Melton Indoor Bowls Club’s flourishing junior section is celebrating more success for two of their most promising young bowlers.

The juniors have gone above and beyond all expectations this season with a string of county and even national titles.

County champion and national finalist Isabelle Pymm EMN-190506-123151002

Having been crowned the Leicestershire Under 16s singles champion, Isabelle Pymm has now qualified for the English Bowls Youth Development Scheme (EBYDS) National Finals, alongside clubmate Alex Warrington.

Both will have home advantage for the showpiece finals which will be held at Melton on October 20.

Earlier this season the pair helped the newly-formed Leicestershire Under 18s team finish runners-up at National Under 18 Two Rink Triples.

They were also two-thirds of the Melton team – alongside Alex’s brother Paul – which reached the National County Under 18s Triples final, while the siblings were also county under 18s pairs runners-up.

Alex and Paul Warrington EMN-190506-123140002

A County Under 18s Junior League title added to a prolific 12 months for the Melton club which earned its junior section co-ordinator Erica Warrington land the Coach of the Year prize at this year’s Melton Times Sports Awards.

The club welcomes boys and girls from seven years upwards. Coaching takes place on Saturday mornings from 9.40am.

Melton also boast internationals in the England Disability team after Colin Wagstaff and Shaun Stubbs were called up.

The club are keen to serve the whole community, and particularly those with disabilities, through their Bowls For All promotion, and receive visits and support Mencap, The Stroke Club, and Country Path support group.

Free coaching is available to new starters as well as introductory courses to teach basic skills and rules.

To find out more, new bowlers, groups or families can arrange sessions on (01664) 410159, and there is an open day for all-comers on July 7 from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

To discuss sponsorship opportunities for organisations, companies or individuals, call Andy Bolton on the above number.