Melton Jujitsu students come through tough grading

Melton Jujitsu held their autumn grading at Jubilee Sports last week where 60 students performed their self-defence moves to grading officers from Oldham and Melton.

Club instructors Sensei Antony Howell and Sensei Steve Parkin congratulated all of them for their hard work, focus and commitment to the traditional Japanese art.

Melton Jujitsu's youngest students EMN-190924-121422002

Results:

Tiger Cubs (age 3-6) – Max Boyne and William Evans (Black); Alexander Mason and Mark Baron (Purple); Phoebe Platts (Green); Dylan and Sophie Whitefoot, Meredith Hunt and Harry Smith (Orange); Alex Kinghorn and Max Richardson (Yellow); Tom Baron, Ben Chambers and Austin Shephard (Red).

Juniors (age 7-13) – Natasha Pepper, Jason He and Charlie Lamb (Purple); Arthur Turner and Jasmine Vickers (Blue); Nancy Burniston, Megan Allen and Megan Ninnis (Blue/White); Noah Mitchell, Logan Roberts, James Jesson and Austin Hunt (Green); Albert Turner, Lilly Bennett, Harry Platts, Cain-Jack Harley and Artem Edwards (Orange); Megan and Ella Allsopp, Ruby Platts and Samuel Lee (Yellow); Gordon Chambers (Red).

Seniors (age 13+) – Charlotte Raisen (Senpai Stripe); Christian Davidson, Dan Skelton and Tom Richardson (Brown/White); Ellis Vickers, Erin Jeffs, Joe Johnson-Copas, Jason Clarke and Dan Bennett (Purple); Matt Bland and Daniel Nightingale (Blue); Dean Burniston (Blue/White); Finian Edwards (Green); Nordine Taoudi, Flynn Walsh and Emily Hargrove (Orange); Robert Kilbon and Noah Hilton (Yellow); Rachael Robson and Matthew Van Wyk (Red Iaido (Japanese Sword); Rachel Dixon (Orange); Richard and Sue Skelton, Mark Richardson (Yellow).

* For more information about the club, visit www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk