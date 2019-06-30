Melton jujitsu quartet earn coveted black belts

Have your say

There was a very special summer grading for Melton Jujitsu at Jubilee Sports when 67 students took their next belt in the traditional Japanese martial art.

The club has grown in the last few years after beginning life at John Ferneley School in 2006, and now caters for students aged three upwards over three classes, offering to improve confidence and fitness.

New black belts - Charlotte Raisen, Hannah Skelton, Charlie Loxley and Cameron Whiteman EMN-190626-173935002

Club instructors Sensei Antony Howell and Sensei Steve Parkin congratulated them all for their hard work, focus and commitment to the self-defence art.

Four students passed the coveted black belt grading after more than four years of dedication.

They were put through their syllabus under test conditions which lasted more than two hours in front of a panel of seven grading officers.

Visit www.warrior-arts.co.uk or www.jubileesports.co.uk for more information about the club.

White Tiger Jujitsu junior gradings EMN-190626-173957002

Results:

Tiger Cubs (age 3-6) – Barnaby Gass (Brown); Zander Ewart (Purple); Alexander Mason, Mark Baron (Blue); Phoebe Platts, Noah James Wallace (Orange); Dylan and Sophie Whitefoot, Octavia and Ben Shearn, Meredith Hunt, Harry Smith (Yellow); Digby Clemons, Alex Kinghorn, Max Richardson (Red).

Juniors (age 7-13) – Evie Moulson, Oscar Tang (Brown/White); Seren Skelton, Zoe Clarke (Purple); Natasha Pepper, Jason He, Tilly Skelton, Imogen Swinscoe, Charlie Lamb (Blue); Arthur Turner (Blue/White); Megan Allen, Megan Ninnis (Green); James Jesson, Austin Hunt (Orange); Lilly Bennett, Harry Platts, Katie Marshall, Cain-Jack Harley, Artem Edwards, Tristan and Amelie Taoudi, Amy Hardman (Yellow); Megan and Ella Allsopp, Samuel Lee (Red).

Seniors (age 13-plus) – Matt Muffett, Richard Skelton (Brown); Christian Davidson, Tom Richardson (Purple); Joe Johnson-Copas, Jason Clarke, Dan Bennett (Blue); Matt Bland, Daniel Nightingale (Blue/White); Dean Burniston (Green); Finian Edwards, Rachel Dixon, Mark Ninnis (Orange); Nordine Taoudi, Flynn Walsh, Reanna Kilbon, Emily Hargrove (Yellow); Robert Kilbon, Tracy Robson, Noah Hilton (Red).

The jujitsu Tiger Cubs EMN-190626-173946002

Junior Black Belt – Charlotte Raisen, Hannah Skelton.

Senior Black Belt – Charlie Loxley, Cameron Whiteman.

Iaido (Japanese Sword) – Rachel Dixon (Yellow), Richard and Sue Skelton (Red).