Melton Indoor Bowls Club team finish third at national finals

Melton Pork Pies were among the finalists for the national Fantastic Fives tournament, held at Kempston Indoor Bowls Club, in Bedford.

They went into the day as two-time winners, and scented a hat-trick, but a strong Wey Valley team, from Guildford, won the competition outright with a comfortable overall score of 22 points.

Melton Pork Pies were tied for second place with the Clarrie Dunbar team from Frome, in Somerset, after both scored 10 points.

The team of Peter White, Tim Warrener, Mark Warrington, Erica Warrington, Susan Dixon, Issy Pymm, and John Robinson, from Melton Indoor Bowls Club, competed well against The Clarries, and eventually finished in third place following a tense shoot-out for the runners-up spot.