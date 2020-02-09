Melton Indoor Bowls Club back on national tournament circuit

Melton Mowbray Indoor Bowls Club are looking to get back on the national tournament roster after successfully hosting a UK-wide series last month.

The Leicester Road-based club hosted the latest round of the Open Singles Circuit, a national event held at clubs throughout the UK.

Lewis presents Connor Cinato with his �400 runners-up cheque EMN-200602-122541002

At the end of each season the top-ranked players on the OSC rankings list qualify for the Grand Final, which is streamed live online for bowls fans across the world.

At Melton, Spalding’s Graham Smith came out on top after a hard-fought competition, and beat Connor Cinato of Kingsthorpe in the final, winning in two straight sets, 7-3,9-5, to secure the first prize of £1,000.

It was his second win of the season to strengthen his chances of a place in the final.

Melton IBC was represented by John Robinson and event organiser, Lewis Fiveash Parnell, who both reached the third round.

Tony Barwell, from Stamford, defeated Melton’s Kyle Warrington 8-4, 6-8, 2-1.

Following this success, the club hopes to become part of the regular circuit for this prestigious tournament.