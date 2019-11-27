Melton Hockey: Third XI end promotion rivals unbeaten start

Have your say

Melton Hockey Club’s Third XI kept pace with the top two in their league by inflicting a first defeat on rivals Ashby on Saturday.

The hosts started well with Jason Creed and Joey Yates controlling midfield, and Jon Leeman with Nigel Shelton looking assured at the back.

But it was Ashby who took a surprise lead with a breakaway goal as a heavy deflection beat keeper Liam Cliffe at his far post.

Melton soon responded, applying pressure and earning a short corner.

A melee ensued from Creed’s initial strike and Rob Glover was on hand to deflect home a loose ball to level matters at the break

The second half started with Melton again dominating midfield as chances fell to Will Creed and Archie Adams.

But it was Nathan Parker making a solo run who gave Melton the lead, latching onto a Pete Fredricks pass to finish past a stranded Ashby keeper.

The visitors fought back as Leeman and Connor Parker made several crucial tackles to prevent an equaliser before releasing the ball to start counter-attacks.

Melton added an important third goal when a quick Will Creed break released Jason Creed to slot in at the near post.

As Ashby heads dropped, Melton closed the game with a fantastic fourth.

Joe Harris stormed down the right wing, and fed Nigel Shelton with a strong strike into the area who deflected the ball through the keeper’s legs to seal the points.

Melton sit third in the North East Central 4 League, a point behind Ashby and three off leaders Loughborough Carillon.

* Melton HC Second XI recorded their second win of the season against a weak Coalville side on Saturday.

The home side dominated from the outset and before long opened the scoring when Taylor finished off a slick move.

The second goal followed soon after, with Dickinson giving the Coalville keeper no chance.

Melton were completely on top, but complacency and hesitation in defence let the Coalville centre-forward in for a scrappy goal.

This gave the visitors some encouragement and Cliffe in the Melton goal had to pull off a couple of smart saves to preserve the lead.

Melton’s attack of Taylor, Best and John were posing all sorts of problems for the visiting defence, forcing several penalty corners.

And from one of these Taylor flicked high into the net for an excellent goal and a 3-1 half-time lead.

Melton’s dominance continued in the second half.

Moving out of defence, Brown appeared in the D to slot home an opportunist fourth before Dickinson added his second in what was probably his most effective game of the season.

Taylor then added his second to complete the scoring in a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

Melton: Cliffe, Exton, Brown, Willetts, John, Dickinson, Best, Taylor, Saffhill, Chuter, Eden, Courtman.