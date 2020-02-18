Melton Hockey: Jekyll & Hyde Firsts drop points at bottom side

Have your say

After a decent display against table-topping Atherstone, Melton Hockey Club Firsts were expecting a win on the road at bottom side Ramgarhia Derby.

But the Reds never really got out of first gear and dropped points in a game they really shouldn’t have.

Melton HC Second XI are seventh in South East Premier after Saturday's draw with Coventry EMN-200218-122137002

Melton started slowly and struggled to keep possession, allowing Derby to create a few early opportunities.

And it took until almost midway through the first half for Melton to start controlling play and pushing the home side back.

Chances were few and far between, however, with play breaking down in the final third.

Having only registered one shot on goal, Melton finally made a more meaningful contribution.

A pass out of defence found Dan Kendall high up the pitch and he played in James Hewitt to charge into the top of the area.

Hewitt slowed the play and moved the ball onto Michael Few whose smart run down the right allowed him to square for Kendall to knock in the opening goal.

At half-time Melton were hopeful that things were looking up, but the second half didn’t go that way.

The game started to open up as Derby finally had to start attacking, giving Melton the opportunity to kill off the game.

Chances started coming at both ends, with Melton keeper Josh Thompson and brother George both making goal-line saves.

At the other end, Derby’s keeper was on a run of luck as he saved from Kendall and Leo Guy without knowing much about either stop.

With the game in the balance, things got worse for Melton as Derby converted a penalty corner.

At one-all, Melton had to push again for the points, but more chances came and went as Kendall and Dave Boyne both went close.

Finally, after another goal-line save from Derby, the ball ran loose to Leighton Davies who crossed for Kendall to sweep home his second.

That should have been that with barely any time left for the hosts to respond.

Yet, somehow, Derby found the time to manufacture one final attack.

A long ball into the area ricocheted around, falling perfectly to a Derby forward to poke home a second equaliser.

It was a chastening experience for Melton and one they need to learn quickly if they want to finish the season on a high.

Melton host Panthers in East Midlands Division One at Burton Road on Saturday (12.30pm start).

* Melton HC Second XI also shared the spoils on Saturday when they entertained Coventry University.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw, leaving Melton seventh in South East Premier.

And the Third XIs winning run came to an end as they were pipped in a top-of-the-table clash.

Melton began the day looking to make it nine straight wins and draw level on points with unbeaten Loughborough Carillon.

But it was the leaders who ran out 3-2 winners to follow up their 4-2 win in the reverse fixture back in October.

Melton remain second in Central Division, four points clear of third-placed Ashby whom they meet on March 7.

* Melton’s Ladies XI remain in a battle to preserve their status in Leicestershire League Premier after a 5-2 home defeat to Half Century on Saturday.

It leaves them sixth, but just three points and three places above bottom side Loughborough University,