Melton Hockey Club: Good runs end for First XI and Seconds

Melton HC First XI came back to Earth with a bump on Saturday as the Reds upturn in form hit the buffers at Derby.

Four straight wins had lifted Melton into fourth place in East Midlands Division One, and they travelled with spirits high and optimism brimming.

A trip to struggling Derby seemed on paper a good opportunity to extend the run, but in windy conditions, the game proved a scrappy affair with the away side never really getting going.

Melton opened with plenty of possession without threatening to open the scoring.

Derby didn’t appear to offer much of a threat either until a scrappy breakaway won them a penalty corner.

An unusual routine from the set-piece took Melton by surprise and the hosts hit the front.

One quickly became two as Melton struggled to find their rhythm and Derby took advantage.

The Reds needed to regroup, and eventually did so, finally growing into the game.

A ball into the area from Leighton Davies found Dan Kendall, and as the ball ran loose, Dave Boyne won a penalty corner.

A switch right from the corner to Rich Randall allowed him to square the ball for Kendall to open Melton’s account.

Going into half-time, the visitors cut a frustrated group against opponents happy to make the game a battle.

The second half continued in a similar vein, but for a short while Melton looked like they might get back into the game.

A fine run down the left by Freddie Welch earned a penalty corner, and Leo Guy’s resulting shot was cleared off the line, having beaten the Derby keeper. Moments later Jacob Welch made a run down the right, but his shot was smothered by a last-ditch dive from the keeper.

As chances came and went, it seemed inevitable when Derby broke again and restored their two-goal cushion.

Melton just couldn’t get going as they suffered a significant setback to their season.

The Firsts return home to Burton Road on Saturday when they host the runaway league leaders Atherstone Adders, needing to raise their game considerably to compete.

* Melton HC Seconds hosted Coalville on the back of some good performances over the last couple of Saturdays.

On a bright Saturday lunchtime captain George Exton won the toss and Melton got the game underway, with little to separate the two sides until a defensive error gifted Coalville the lead.

Just minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead when a ball was crossed from the baseline and appeared to hit a Coalville player on the foot.

But it was missed by the umpires and the visitors gratefully tapped in from two yards.

Just before half-time Melton pulled one back from Tom Cramphorn’s penalty stroke.

Cramphorn then got his second to level the scores shortly after half-time with a goal from a short corner.

With the game ebbing and flowing, the result could have gone either way, but with about 10 minutes left, Coalville hit the winner from a clever short corner routine.

A 3-2 loss for Melton in a game where many of the home players were left thinking what might have been.

Team: S. Harris, G. Exton (c), A. Brown, S. Willats, M. Courtman, T. Cramphorn, S. Saffill, C. Eden, A. Wells, C. Dickinson, P. Conboy. Subs: J. Leeman, C. Archibald.