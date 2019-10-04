Melton Hockey Club: First XI to begin latest promotion bid

Melton Hockey Club will be fielding four senior teams when the new league season begins this weekend.

The Midlands League begins on Saturday when three Melton men’s teams get their campaigns under way.

The Men’s First XI will be looking to mount another promotion bid in East Midlands Division One after going close last season.

They were in contention right until the final two games, but ultimately fell short, and open away to Loughborough Town Thirds.

The Seconds line up at their Melton Sports Village home against Oundle First XI in the South East Premier, while the Third XI go to Burton for their South East Division Three opener.

Melton’s Ladies’ XI took to the field for their Leicestershire League opener last weekend when they took on Leicester City in the Premier Division.