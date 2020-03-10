Melton Hockey Club First XI sunk by students comeback

Have your say

Melton Hockey Club’s First XI let a lead slip as promotion-chasing University of Nottingham left Burton Road with the points.

The hosts struggled for availability, with captain Jon Brooks out injured, and were expecting a battle of the fittest against a young University side which had four substitutes to Melton’s one.

James Hewitt looks to work an opening against University of Nottingham EMN-201003-102826002

Melton began on the front foot, playing with good composure on the ball and passing well around the park.

And they were in front after 15 minutes when forward Adam John collected a well-weighted pass, beat his man and slipped the ball to a charging Sam Pollard who smashed it hard and low past a stunned keeper.

The visitors upped their game, working the ball through Melton’s half and having many pot shots at goal.

Keeper Josh Thompson did his bit, but was also thankful when young defender Freddie Welsh cleared a flying shot off the line.

But Melton were far too slow to react when the visitors charged into the area to claim the equaliser.

The home side were struggling to clear their lines as the youthful Nottingham side picked up all loose passes and tried their luck from everywhere.

But what efforts weren’t off-target were cleared up by Thompson and Welsh.

Yet Melton went behind on the stroke of half-time when a poor clearance hit a Melton foot and the students converted the penalty corner.

Now trailing, Melton failed to regain their composure as the Uni side enjoyed lots of time with the ball, putting the home side under increasing pressure.

Another poor pass out of Melton’s area gave the visitors an easy goal and a comfortable 3-1 scoreline.

With nothing to lose, the hosts pushed the tempo in midfield, and Michael Few’s great long ball from well inside his own half set forward Danny Wilcock through one-on-one.

But his effort was wide as the keeper sneakily played through Wilcock.

The hosts struggled to maintain the pace, and had another setback when midfielder Pollard pulled up with a hamstring problem, and moments later, another hamstring injury ended Davies’ game.

The match became end-to-end, with Thompson’s block and defender Rich Randall instinctive clearance off the line preventing further damage.

At the other end, a quick ball into the University D hit a foot and Melton were awarded their first penalty corner.

A well-worked routine had the keeper at full-stretch to turn it wide and the match ended 3-1.

On Saturday, Melton travel to Northampton Saints Seconds in a match which should decide fourth place.