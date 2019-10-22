Melton Hockey Club: First XI’s fast start flattens Derby

Have your say

Melton Hockey Club First XI had a point to prove against Derby on Saturday when they returned to action after a frustrating home draw.

And showing lessons had been learnt, they ran out comfortable winners over newly-promoted Derby.

Melton are making a habit of starting quickly, and Saturday was no different.

From the off pressure was built, with the visitors given no time to settle on the ball.

Eventually the tactic paid dividends when Leo Guy robbed the ball deep in Derby’s half before squaring to Dan Kendall to deflect home the opener.

What followed was sustained pressure, with Melton passing the ball around nicely and Derby unable to hold on to possession when they won the ball back.

As the pressure mounted, good play from Pete Taylor earned Melton a penalty corner.

Leo Guy stepped up and dragged a shot past the keeper’s left hand to double the lead.

Two quickly became 3-0 when a pass forward allowed Kendall to dink the ball over a defensive stick and swivel to finish.

Melton had let slip a half-time lead seven days earlier against Berkswell, so the message was to put in a much more controlled performance in the second period.

The hosts needed calm heads to avoid a repeat of throwing their lead away, and with the message received loud and clear, there was to be no repeat of the cavalier spirit and naivety.

The second half became more attritional, with Melton keeping the game tight and restricting chances for Derby.

Chances still came for the home side, however, with Kendall unable to take his opportunities to complete a hat-trick.

Instead, it was left to young Michael Few to score his first goal for the Reds.

A ball was fired into the area, and up popped Few to deflect in a well-deserved fourth goal at the back post.

A scrappy penalty corner allowed Derby a consolation, but the result was never in doubt.

Melton move up to second in East Midlands Division One and hit the road on Saturday to face pace-setting Atherstone Adders.

The free-scoring leaders have hit double figures in two of their three games this season.