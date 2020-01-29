Melton Hockey Club First XI march on with fine Berkswell win

Melton Hockey Club First XI maintained their strong start to the second half of the season with a fine win at near-rivals Berkswell on Saturday.

The 4-1 win consolidated their fourth place in East Midlands Division One ahead of a trip to Derby on Saturday as they look to build on their improved form, before hosting leaders Atherstone.

The two sides were separated by just three points and one place at the start, but Melton comfortably outclassed the home side.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, with Melton bossing possession, but without finding a cutting edge.

At the other end, Berkswell racked up a series of penalty corners, but looked toothless in attack, and on the rare occasion they managed a shot on goal, keeper Josh Thompson was in imperious form.

But at 0-0, the game remained on a knife-edge and the Reds knew they needed a breakthrough.

Cue Sam Pollard, whose neat control in the area allowed him to reverse the ball into the net.

Melton’s first-half display had been composed, if not expansive, but it was a mature away performance, with more to come in the second half.

Holding Berkswell comfortably at arm’s length, Melton started to pick off the home side with swift counter-attacks.

However, it took until midway through the second half for Melton to make certain of the win.

More composed play in the penalty area, this time from James Hewitt, was too much for Berkswell.

Dribbling around the left of the area, Hewitt took aim from a tight angle and flicked a shot past the goalkeeper into the far corner.

In double-quick time it was 3-0 when Leo Guy dribbled into the area, and as he looked to have lost control, up popped Freddie Welch to swivel and score his maiden First XI senior goal with a fine strike.

Melton began to coast, and sloppy play gave the ball away deep in their own half, allowing Berkswell to snatch a consolation.

This stung Melton into a response.

Handed a penalty corner with the final play of the game, Guy stepped up and drag-flicked the ball into the corner to cap an impressive display.