Melton Hockey Club First XI impress again at Berkswell

Have your say

Melton Hockey Club’s men’s sides powered to a clean sweep of league wins on Saturday.

Fresh from putting 13 past Loughborough Town the previous weekend, the First XI hit the goal trail again on Saturday as they headed to Warwickshire to take on Berkswell and Balsall Common.

Having been held to a frustrating 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture back in the second week of the season, Melton made no mistakes this time around with an impressive 4-1 win against fifth-placed opponents

The result strengthens Melton’s position in fourth, moving five points clear of Berkswell and within five of second-placed Derwent.

On Saturday, the Firsts hit the road again for a trip to Derby (1pm start),

Melton’s Second XI chalked up their fifth win in six as they continued their excellent recovery from a shaky start to the season.

They thrashed Berkswell’s second string 6-2 at Melton Sports Village to stay sixth in South East Premier Division.

And Melton Third XI maintained their title challenge in the Central League by extending their superb winning run to six matches.

Their 4-1 win at bottom side Nottingham Players kept them in second place, six points behind leaders Loughborough Carillon.