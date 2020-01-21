Melton Hockey Club First XI dish out 13-goal hammering

Have your say

Melton Hockey Club First XI finally put in a performance for a full 70 minutes as they demolished Loughborough Town Thirds 13-1 last weekend.

The Reds have started well several times this season, but have struggled to find consistency. Until Saturday.

Melton’s start was as bright as the weather, as they flowed forward in the early stages.

After one or two near-misses, the home side found their clinical edge in fine fashion when Matt Snow found Leo Guy in space,.

He chose to pass instead of shoot, allowing Dan Kendall to steal in at the back post and open the scoring.

The floodgates swiftly opened as one quickly became two, moments later.

Good play down the right from Michael Few and Jacob Welch played in Leighton Davies and his deep cross deflected in off Kendall’s stick.

Three-nil followed shortly after following a swift counter-attack as the visitors tried to get back into the game.

Kendall and Guy combined to release Adam John whose jinking run put him through on goal, and a smart reverse-pass gave the on-rushing Sam Pollard his first goal.

Before half-time could save Loughborough, Melton ran in three well-worked penalty corners.

Firstly Guy converted a low flick into the bottom corner to stretch the lead.

This was followed up by Snow’s smart finish on the back post before a clever one-two allowed Rich Randall to get his first goal of the season.

But the best goal of the half was saved to last, as good play down the left found Davies whose square pass deceived the entire Loughborough defence, leaving John Judge open at the top of the area.

Bearing down on goal. Melton’s veteran centre-back rolled back the years, having ran the length of the pitch to convert with a cool finish.

Leading 7-0 at half-time, Melton could easily have taken their foot of the gas after the break, but were in no mood to let up.

The second half started with a bang again, with Dave Boyne, Micheal Few and Adam John all unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

After one near-miss and a goalmouth scramble, Pollard latched on to a desperate clearance before firing home.

Shortly after, Pete Taylor’s smart forward pass allowed Guy to put Kendall in on goal to beat the keeper and complete his hat-trick.

Pollard, looking to match Guy for assists, followed suit with a smashed cross which Kendall turned in to take his tally to four.

The pressure continued to tell as Melton showed no signs of slowing.

Another penalty corner put Snow in for a carbon-copy of his well-taken first-half goal to make it 11-0.

Pollard was next to get in on the hat-trick action, sprinting down the right and firing in via a deflection, past the unfortunate visiting keeper.

There was still time for the impressive Welch to charge forward from right back and, assessing his options, flick past the diving keeper inside the near post for 13-0.

The gloss was slightly taken off by conceding a late Loughborough consolation, but the scoreline was rich reward for a display which had been coming.

Melton sit fourth in East Midlands Division One and travel to fifth-placed Berkswell on Saturday looking to keep their standards high.