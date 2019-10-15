Melton Hockey Club: First XI denied by last-gasp equaliser

After opening the season with a win, Melton Hokey Club First XI’s maiden home match of the season proved a frustrating one.

In what turned out to be a game of two halves, the Reds ultimately dropped points to Berkswell and Balsall Common in a game they should have won.

Leo Guy keeps possession under pressure from all sides EMN-191015-123533002

The first half was one of the strongest performances from Melton in some time as they spent almost all of the half in Berkswell territory.

The hockey was swift and incisive, with the away side’s defence creaking and desperate.

As the pressure built, penalty corners followed, and Leo Guy dragged to the back post where Dan Kendall deflected in a deserved opener.

Berkswell were rocking and Melton smelled blood.

More controlled possession around the penalty area allowed time on the ball for James Hewitt, who in turn found Michael Few’s great run in the inside right channel.

Few fired square and Kendall swivelled and shot on his reverse past the keeper to make it 2-0.

Melton were running away with it, so it was a massive shock when Berkswell chanced a penalty corner of their own.

Their luck held, as a straight strike halved the arrears.

But Melton’s new-look and inexperienced team has spirit, and they dug deep to increase their lead.

More good work down the right allowed Sam Pollard to find Dave Boyne who struck on his debut with a sweeping finish.

Half time’s 3-1 scoreline was the least Melton deserved, but as it turned out it wasn’t enough.

The second half was much more even, as the home side lost a little shape and overcommitted at times from a winning position.

Berkswell brought the game back to 3-2 with another scrappy goal, but Melton continued to create chances of their own.

Adam Johns was unlucky at the back post, while Dave Boyne would have doubled his tally but for a good save from the keeper.

There was a sense of inevitability then for Berkswell’s equaliser.

After a scrappy piece of play, Berkswell fired wide in what should have been the final moments, but Melton gave the ball away, conceding one more opportunity.

Berkswell won a penalty corner, with the full-time whistle blowing.

The rules allow for the corner to be taken after the whistle blows, and from a goalmouth scramble the ball popped up for the away side to equalise.

It was a sobering lesson for the Red’s, but in what is looking like an optimistic season, it might be a valuable one for this new side.

Melton are at home again on Saturday when they host Derby at Melton Sports Village from 12.30pm.