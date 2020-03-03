Melton Hockey battered by elements and beaten by title chasers

Have your say

A difficult away trip title-chasing Derwent proved just that as a depleted squad came up short against tough opponents and the elements.

The game started in bright sunshine, with the youthful Melton side passing the ball nicely without creating any big chances.

Chris Dickinson in possession for Melton Second XI at home to Nuneaton EMN-200303-151924002

Then came the hail, with a downpour so strong the umpires called a halt to the game.

The short break proved helpful to Derwent who took control straight after and opened the scoring.

Melton were finding it hard to keep hold of the ball, and despite some spirited defending by Judge, Randall, and both Welch brothers, Derwent made it two after converting a rebound.

Josh Thompson was making saves in goal, but the traffic was pretty one-way in the first half.

The second period didn’t get much better for Melton, especially when the snow came.

In blizzard conditions the game became almost impossible to play expansive hockey.

Both teams struggled to keep hold of the ball and neither side could create chances, as the game came down to simply who managed to fight the ball clear and avoid mistakes.

Unfortunately for the Reds, two second-half mistakes allowed Derwent to run out comfortable winners, although in reality, neither side much enjoyed their day in what would have been better conditions for ice hockey.

Melton dropped to fifth in East Midlands Division One and entertain third-placed Nottingham Trent University Thirds on Saturday, hoping for a better result and better weather.

* Melton Second XI shipped six at home to Nuneaton in South East Premier, as a 6-2 defeat left the Seconds in eighth.

But Melton men’s Third XI continued their march towards promotion with a narrow 2-1 win at home to Barton.

They lie second in North East Central Division Four, seven points clear of third-placed Ashby whom they visit on Saturday.

And Melton HC Ladies slipped to their sixth successive defeat, 3-1 at Loughborough Town and sit seventh in Leicestershire League Premier.