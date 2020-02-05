Melton HC Third XI bolster promotion bid with six-goal win

Have your say

Melton Hockey Club Third XI look on course for promotion as they sealed an eighth straight league win in style on Saturday.

Hosting Leicester Westleigh, the Thirds started strongly and went ahead after good work down the right.

Young Will Creed scored twice in the 6-0 rout of Westleigh EMN-200402-162555002

Archie Adams found Will Creed who teed up Jason Creed on top of the D to crash a first-time shot against the backboard.

Good defensive play from Connor Parker and Steve Pateman then helped Melton double their advantage.

Nick Adams cleared up to Jason Creed in midfield and he split the Westleigh defence in two for Adams to round the keeper and slot home.

Nick Adams made it 3-0 at half-time from a short corner, flicking a finish past the keeper.

The momentum continued after the break as Liam Cliff marshalled the hosts’ defensive line, while there was good work from Peter Fredericks and Joseph Harris down the right, and from Joey Yates.

Will Creed got in on the act, slotting past the keeper after some neat passing with his dad.

A solid passage of play saw Olly Feeney send the ball down the left and then into the D before a good stop and turn from Creed Junior gave Melton a five-goal lead.

The hosts capped a comfortable win from a strategic short corner as a neat pass from Jason Creed found Nick Adams who flicked past the keeper.

Melton lie second in North East Central 4, seven points clear of third-placed Ashby.