Melton HC Firsts tame Panthers to avoid another upset

Melton Hockey Club First XI bounced back from their Derby disappointment to defeat arch rivals Panthers in a typically feisty clash on Saturday.

The Reds had only managed a draw at the second-bottom side the previous weekend, and for a while this game was in the balance, but the hosts ultimately ran out comfortable winners.

Melton made a fast start, carving out opportunities almost at will against a Panthers side who struggled defensively.

Good play around the back opened up space for Matt Snow in Panthers’ territory to find Dan Kendall in the area who turned and beat two defenders before firing in the opener.

More chances followed as Sam Pollard, Kendall, and Snow all went close, but Melton were a little wasteful in front of goal which allowed Panthers to grow into the game.

The visitors began to dominate as a succession of penalty corners were awarded.

Yet despite Melton having part-time goalkeeper Chris Foode in goal, the defence stood firm, with Foode springing to his right to make a great save low down.

Melton still carried a threat on the break, and Adam Johns twice went close before Panthers finally levelled.

The division’s bottom side earned another penalty corner, and this time a lucky deflection beat Foode.

Melton were frustrated at half-time as they should have been out of sight.

Panthers did their best to make the game a battle, and for a while the tactic worked as Melton got involved and the game grew scrappy.

However, the home side were able to regroup and take control, and from a penalty corner of their own, Rich Randall switched left to Snow who swept home for 2-1.

Melton’s penalty corners were proving crucial while Panthers wasted corner after corner.

This time Leo Guy dragged the ball smartly to Kendall to deflect in a third goal from only their third corner of the game.

That should have been that, but Panthers hit back once more.

A drag-flick from another penalty corner looped into the opposite corner to where it had been aimed - wrong-footing the Melton defence and finding the net.

At 3-2, Panthers were then awarded a penalty stroke when the ball hit Randall on the goal-line.

It was a huge moment, but with the chance to level, the Panthers’ forward sent the effort off-target.

Melton woke up quickly, pressing forward and dominating possession.

And Pollard finally put the game beyond doubt, waltzing into the area and hammering a shot past the helpless Panthers’ keeper.

Melton controlled the rest of the game, while Panthers saw several players banished to the sin-bin.

The scoreline was a fair reflection on the game, if not the gap between the two teams in league positions, with Melton staying fourth in East Midlands Division One.

Melton travel to Derwent on Saturday, expecting a much tougher test against title-chasing opponents.