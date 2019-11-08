Melton boxer Josh Quailey’s debut win with Carl Greaves

Professional boxer Josh Quailey made a winning start after joining Harby prospect Stan Stannard at the stable of Newark-based promoter and trainer Carl Greaves.

The Melton heavyweight left Clifton Mitchell Promotions recently, and the move paid immediate dividends with a comprehensive 40-36 victory over Swindon’s Phil Williams on Saturday night.

Quailey celebrates his winning moment. Picture: David Wainwright EMN-190611-084625002

Quailey fought on Greaves Promotions’ The Nxt Gen show at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, and put on a fantastic display for his fans who had made the short trip to support their man.

“It was all about changing trainers and getting the victory,” he said.

“That was all I had in my head, get the victory, look good doing it, and don’t get hit with anything stupid.

“I showed what I can do and I believe in myself. I’m very happy.”

Despite winning the first round with some powerful shots, Greaves seemed unhappy with his latest recruit’s performance.

Quailey explained: “Carl told me to settle down and select my punches.

“Use my right hand like I mean it and don’t be lazy with it. Be sensible with my shots, try and get threes and fours if I can.

“Get him (Williams) covering up and we’ve got him, not as in a stoppage, but just to keep winning the rounds.”

There was a definite improvement from that point and Quailey boxed superbly for the rest of the fight, rocking the durable Williams in the final round with a big right hand.

Quailey’s fans urged him to come forward, but Williams held on to hear the final bell.

“I felt I rocked Williams in the final round and possibly could have jumped on him looking for the stoppage,” the former Melton ABC amateur added.

“But he’s a real tough competitor and not many people stop him.

“I’d like to thank Carl Greaves, Adam Chambers at Primal Fitness, and JW Fitness for their help with my strength and conditioning, all my former coaches from the amateurs and the pro game.

“Let’s keep this winning momentum going.”

The Melton man’s promoter and trainer Greaves said: “I’m really pleased Josh got the win tonight, he’s worked really hard in the build-up to tonight.

“I’ve got really high hopes for him. Josh will be back out again on December 7 on my Newark show, and we’ll see where I can take him.”