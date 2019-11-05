Melton Bowls: Ton-up Belvoir Vale claim Triples League win

Have your say

The Warren Triples League returned to Melton Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday night after the previous weekend’s action was postponed by poor weather.

Belvoir Vale Bowls Club took control from the start against Melton Bowlers and after nine ends were ahead by a commanding 25 shots.

Melton attempted to respond, but Belvoir were too strong, forging on to win by 48 shots at the finish for full points.

* In contrast, the other match of the evening between Barnstone and Market Overton was a very tight affair.

Marko opened a three-shot leading the first five ends and after 15 still held the same slender margin.

Barnstone picked up 12 shots over the final three ends, but Marko took 10 to hold on by just one shot. The rinks were shared two apiece.

House of Townend Warren Triples league

BELVOIR VALE BC 100

MELTON BOWLERS 52

Rink scores: Daphne Birch, Evelyn Underwood, Lawrie Pugh beat Rita Wallbanks, David Pick, Stuart Barton 19-13; Marjorie Shaw; Martin Porter, Trevor Davis beat Carol Pick, Stephen Kent, Reg Johnson 33-13; John Lambert, Jill Lambert, Brian Birch beat Keith Blackshaw, David Fry, Chuck Kershaw 20-16; Viv Pugh, Colin MacNab, Richard Warrener beat Yvonne Kent, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye 28-10.

BARNSTONE BC 55

MARKET OVERTON BC 56

Rink scores: H. McCandless, J. Parker, J. McCandless beat G. Barker, J. Abbott, A. Oliver 17-14; L. Payling, A. Brailsford, H. Brailsford lost to C. Laker, D. Laker, D. Healey 9-17; J. Hogg, M. Aylward, P. Aylward lost to M. Slater, R. Lambert, J. Warner 12-14; K. Drew, R. Smith, N. Drew beat L. Dyer, S. Fleckney, C. Fleckney 17-11.