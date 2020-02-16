Melton Bowlers and Belvoir Vale claim latest triples honours

Melton Bowlers and Belvoir Vale were the latest winners as the House of Townend Warren Triples League returned to Melton Indoor Bowls Club on Saturday evening.

Both Vale and Market Overton got off to steady starts in their match-up, and by the halfway stage the Hose-based club were ahead by nine shots.

A strong push extended Belvoir’s lead to 24 after 15 ends, and they maintained the pressure over the final three ends to take the aggregate,

But Marko took the honours on one rink to deny their opponents maximum points.

The other match between Barnstone and Melton Bowlers proved a closer affair, and after nine ends the Melton team held a slender two-shot advantage.

Both teams pressed to gain the upper hand, but the home team pushed that little bit harder to run out winners by 10 shots, with Barnstone taking one rink win.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

MELTON BOWLERS 67

BARNSTONE BC 57

Rink scores: Sylvia Donovan, Ray Casey, Brian Donovan beat P. Jaques, A. Brailsford, K. Brailsford 18-8; Joan Casey, Chuck Kershaw, Reg Johnson beat J. Cullen, R. Ross, A. Cullen 19-18; Carol Pick, David Pick, David Fry beat L. Payling, B. Robinson, M. Eurick 20-13; Rota Wallbanks, Marilyn Vye, Ron Vye lost to J. Hogg, H. McCandless, J. McCandless 10-18.

BELVOIR VALE 87

MARKET OVERTON 54

Rink scores: Clive Underwood, B. Lambert, Brian Birch lost to M. Slater, B. Black, A. Oliver 13-20; Daphne Birch, Evelyn Underwood, Lawrie Pugh beat D. Healey, J. Abbott, L. Dyer 20-13; Viv Pugh, John Lambert, Colin MacNab beat M. Boddington, S. Fleckney, C. Fleckney 18-15; Marjorie Shaw, Martin Porter, Trevor Davis beat J. Corby, D. Laker, J. Warner 36-6.