Melton bowlers aiming for  hat-trick of national titles

Melton Indoor Bowls Club’s Pork Pies team have again successfully qualified for the national finals of the prestigious EIBA Fantastic Fives.

After a tough local group, The ‘Pies’ progressed by beating Church Gresley, Kingsthorpe and Northampton to reach the regional semi-finals.

In a close knockout tie last Sunday at Desborough, the Pies managed to hold off a strong challenge from Rugby IBC, drawing the game on points, but winning on a superior shot difference.

The finals will be held on Sunday at Kempston Park, in Bedford, when the Pies will play teams from Colchester, Clarrie Dunbar, and Wey Valley (Guildford).

The team representing Melton will be Peter White, Susan Dixon, Issy Pymm, Erica Warrington, Mark Warrington, Tim Warrener, and John Robinson.

Melton have a fine record in the EIBA competition, and were crowned national champions in 2015 and 2017.