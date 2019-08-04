Melton bowler Shaun wins British Transplant Games silver

Melton bowler Shaun Stubbs went one better when he claimed a silver medal at the British Transplant Games in Cardiff.

Representing Nottingham City Hospitals, Shaun travelled to Wales keen to improve on his 2018 appearance when he won the bronze in Birmingham.

Shaun (36) is a regular competitor and team player for Melton Indoor Bowls Club where he honed his craft and skills under the watchful guidance and coaching of his grandparents, Vic and Thelma Stubbs.

This year’s event commenced after a full opening ceremony where competitors paraded around the stadium in team formation.

After seeing off strong opposition, Shaun found himself in the final, and following an end-to-end even game, the scores were tied at 21-all.

The Leicestershire bowler lost in the play-off, but was pleased and proud to bring home the silver medal to Melton, and will hope to complete the medal collection with gold next year.