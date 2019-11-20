Melton and Barnstone bowlers pick up triples league wins

Have your say

Melton Indoor Bowls Club hosted two further matches in the House of Townend-sponsored Warren Triples League on Saturday evening.

The match between Melton IBC and Syston Bowling Club saw the hosts want control from the start.

They built a commanding 15-shot lead within five ends, although Syston fought hard to close the gap, and reduced it to 12 shots after 15 ends.

But on the final three ends, Melton outscored their opponents 12 shots to 10 to clinch the aggregate win. The rinks were shared two apiece.

The other match between Barnstone Bowls Club and Belvoir Vale Bowls Club was a close-fought match.

At the halfway stage, Barnstone had an eight-shot lead, and they managed to held this advantage to the end, winning two rinks and drawing another.

House of Townend

Warren Triples League

MELTON IBC 80

SYSTON BC 66

Rink scores: Malcolm Williams, John Burdett, Mike Lawrence lost to Beryl Wright, Martin Warner, Rod Heggs 16-27; Brian Rippin, Tony Webster, Malcolm Lomax beat Ken Renshaw, David Anderton, Derek Renshaw 28-5; Carole Lomax, Rita James, Chris James beat Colin Wilkinson, Jenny Dewick, George Stone 19-10; Stella Warren, Norma Jackson, Clive Wright lost to Kate Toon, Gary Wilbourn, Dave Hudson 17-24.

BARNSTONE BC 63

BELVOIR VALE BC 55

Rink scores: P. Jacques, K. Drew, N. Drew lost to Marjorie Shaw, Martin Porter, Trevor Davis 27-8; H. McCandless, J. Parker, J. McCandless drew with Daphne Birch, Evelyn Underwood, Lawrie Pugh 13-13; Len Payling, A. Brailsford, N. Brailsford lost to Viv Pugh, John Lambert, Colin MacNab 9-22; J. Cullen, A. Cullen, R. Smith beat Clive Underwood, Jill Lambert, Brian Birch 14-12.