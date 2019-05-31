Mari Smith named in British squad for World Student Games

Rising middle-distance runner Mari Smith will pull on the British vest once more this summer after being selected for the World Student Games squad.

Smith, who grew up in Frisby, was named in a 24-strong British athletics squad to run the 800m at the showpiece event which will be staged in Naples, Italy in July.

It is the 22-year-old’s second call-up to a British squad this year and follows her stunning performance at the European Indoor Championships in February.

The Unversity of Birmingham student came through heats and semi-final to reach the 800m final at her first major senior international meet.

Her fifth-place finish in Glasgow came hot on the heels of a brilliant silver medal at the British Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

It proved enough for her adopted home city to last month name her among the 30 most inspiring young people in Birmingham.

The World Student Games run from Monday, July 8 to Saturday, July 13.