Mablethorpe Running Club: East Coast Classic 10k entries open

There will be a new race headquarters when Mablethorpe Running Club host their popular East Coast Classic 10k on Sunday, September 8.

The HQ for the 11th annual race has been brought closer to the start/finish line than in previous years and will be in a beach chalet between the fairground and the RNLI Lifeboat Station on the promenade.

Runners are advised to enter the 10k race online soon with no entries on the day. Last year’s race sold out several weeks in advance.

Entries will be taken on the day, from race HQ, for the 3k fun run which starts at 9.30am, an hour ahead of the main race.

The chip-timed race starts outside the lifeboat station and follows the seafront past Sutton-on-Sea and Sandilands before turning back again to finish at the lifeboat station.

The route will be marshalled with first aid provided, water stations along the route and category prizes.

There will be several car parks in the area on race day.

All race information and entry can be found at www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk

* Mablethorpe Running Club meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

Anyone with any interest, capability or motivation, are welcome.

If you would like to know more, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk