Louth Archery Club claim county titles and a British record

Personal bests, county titles and British record was set as Louth and District Archery Club sent a healthy contingent to Washingborough for a two-day tournament.

Lincoln Archers hosted two days of tournament archery over the Bank Holiday weekend where Pete and Jackie Shaw, Louise Smith and Amber Sheppard joined 120 other archers in a very warm and tiring shooting weekend.

Jackie Shaw, shooting only her second tournament, and team-mate Louise Smith both elected to shoot the Saturday round which was a World Archery record status 720 open event.

Jackie and Louise both shot 72 arrows at a full-size 122cm target face from 50m where competition newcomer Jackie shot a good score of 430 out of a maximum 720.

Louise, meanwhile shot a personal best of 484 and set a new county record in the junior lady class.

Sunday’s longer tournament again saw Louise in action alongside clubmates Amber and Pete in a World Archery record status 1440.

This competition incorporated both the Lincolnshire County and Open Championship, consisted of 144 arrows shot at distances from 90m to 10m with a maximum score of 1,440.

Amber shot the Junior Lady Bristol V round of 30m, 20m, and 10m at a full-size 122cm target face and recorded an excellent score of 1.192.

It was a personal best for another of the Louth Club’s rising stars, and secured her first place in the County Junior Lady compound class.

Louise shot a Bristol III round from 50m, 40m, and 30m at a full-size target face and scored 986 which made her county junior lady recurve champion.

At the other end of the shooting line, Pete, Louth’s Visually Impaired open class archer shot 144 arrows at his regulation distance of 30m, but at three different size target faces.

He started to tire towards the end of the competition, but used all of his past tournament experience to maintain his form and composure, and shoot a brilliant final 36 arrows.

Pete ended with a superb score of 1,242 to smash all three of his own county, East Midlands and British Blind Sport national records.

It also gave him first place for the VI Open class in both the County and Open Championships and was Pete’s personal best to date.

Club coach Rick Smith said: “I would like to congratulate all of our archers for their outstanding performances in a high-class competition.”

There are now only two more weeks before Pete travels to the National Sports Centre, in Lilleshall, with his good friend and team-mate Stuart Rodgers and club coach Rick.

Both archers will face two days of intense competition in the British Disability and British Blind Sport Archery Championships, but Pete and Stuart are both looking to shoot well and finish among the medals.