Long Clawson runner Southam in London Marathon top-10 for age

Top Melton borough runner Chris Southam produced another brilliant performance at this year’s London Marathon.

The Long Clawson runner, setting off once more from the championship start at the world’s biggest marathon, had an excellent run, for his first claim club Leicester Coritanians.

Chris, who has several top 100 finishes in London and a staggering best finish of 67th in 2013, clocked an excellent time of 2hr 41min 05secs which gave him 10th position in his 50-54 age category and 482nd overall in a field of almost 40,000.

Melton running club, the Stilton Striders also had a great presence at the global event.

Greeba Heard had an excellent run to record a new personal best of 3hr 28min 00secs, while Michelle Farlow also chalked up her quickest marathon time of 3.41.02.

Seb Walker was next back in 3.58.33, followed by Calum Walker (4.19.47), Vanessa Walker (4.50.49), Liz Goodbourn (4.06.47), Amelia Fisher (4.47.47), Marie Kennedy (4.59.27), and Sas Parmar (6.20.59).