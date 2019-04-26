London Marathon duty for Stilton Striders and Long Clawson’s Chris Southam

A group of Stilton Striders are again joining the many thousands in running the world’s biggest marathon in London on Sunday.

Vanessa Walker is running for Pancreatic Cancer UK, along with her sons Calum and Seb Walker, and as a family have so far raised more than £15,000 for a charity which is very personal for them.

Greeba Heard is running for mental health charities Calm and Young Minds, while Liz Goodbourn and Marie Kennedy are running for the Loros hospice.

Michelle Farlow is raising money for the Dog’s Trust, while Amelia Fischer runs for Save The Rhino, and Sas Palmer is also running.

Long Clawson runner Chris Southam, who has top 100 finishes in an impressive London CV, again joins the Championship start.

* Three Stilton Striders headed to Lincolnshire to take part in the Boston Marathon, the UK’s version of the world-famous race, held on the same weekend.

The landscape was very flat, and great times were achieved with Vicki Lowe clocking 3hr 39min 09secs to finish second in age category which is hopefully good enough to secure an age group place for the US version next year.

Next was Abigail Arnott who crossed the line in 3.54.25, for 20th place in her age category, while Sarah Lawrence clocked a personal best of 4.10.37, for 28th in age group.