Lake View Fishery: Vets battle for catches as weights fall

With weights well down and several anglers not coming to the scales, the only good news at Lake View last Wednesday was that it did not rain.

Steve Beckhurst tried several baits on river peg four and found fish regularly through the veterans match to win with 33lb.

Second place on the lake was shared between Bob Dyer and Alan Marshall, both with 11lb, just ahead of Martin Quilter with 10lb.

On Stream, Tom Hamilton looked in with a shout for golden peg, but he could only manage a lake win from peg five with 23lb.

Second was John Cooke fishing opposite on peg 17 with 19lb, and third place went to John Bayliss from peg 20 with 15lb.

* The run of poor weights continued at Saturday’s vets match, but it was Steve Beckhurst who recorded his second win of the week.

Fishing peg three, this time on river, he used bread to come out on top with 21lb.

Brian Nicholls was not far behind on peg 16 where he fished pellet across to the island for 20lb.

Pete Sisson came in third with 14lb, just a pound ahead of John Cooke.

Latest Lake View match results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 23: 1 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 18lb 3oz (serpent peg 20), 2 Paul Hickman 16lb 4oz (serpent 8) – qualified for final on Saturday, March 14, 3 Keith Clifton 13lb 15oz (serpent 23), 4 Jim Meakin 13lb 7oz (serpent 10), 5 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 13lb (serpent 25).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 24: 1 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 72lb 6oz (canal peg 15), 2 Chris Hale (LVS) 36lb 2oz (canal 13), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 18lb 12oz (canal 20), 4 Alan Cox 15lb 5oz (canal 17) – qualified, 5 John Baker (LVS) 14lb 9oz (canal 3).

Sunday Open: 1 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 47lb 11oz (river peg 18), 2 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 45lb 12oz (river 1), 3 Mike Tyrer 43lb 13oz (river 20), 4 Pete Exton (LVS) 34lb 4oz (river 12), 5 Steven Pretty (LVS) 29lb 12oz (river 14).