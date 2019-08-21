Lake View Fishery set for two-day grand final

With the big Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series final set for Lake View Fishery this weekend, two more late qualifying places were decided last week.

Steven Pretty finished eighth at the 46th qualifier last Wednesday to reach the grand final to be held over Saturday and Sunday.

Daz Sly broke the 100lb mark to win on Saturday EMN-190820-170444002

The Grantham angler landed just shy of 51lb from canal peg five, some way down on match winner Brian Greenbury who topped the scales with 82lb from peg 25.

The penultimate qualifying spot went to Mike Tyrer whose 15th place, with 43lb 14oz proved enough to put him through.

Daz Sly took the match win with 103lb from peg 20 on river, while runner-up Ken Daws took the top weight on canal, with 96lb also from peg 20.

Results (top five):

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match 46 – 1 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 82lb 8oz (canal peg 25), 2 Dave Harper (LVS) 67lb 13oz (canal 22), 3 Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits) 66lb 8oz (canal 12), 4 Paul Taylor 54lb 10oz (canal 15), 5 John Baker (LVS) 54lb 2oz (canal 27).

Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Match 47 – 1 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 103lb 4oz (river peg 20), 2 Ken Daws (LVS) 96lb 4oz (canal 20), 3 John Baker (LVS) 94lb 1oz (canal 15), 4 Steve Haywood (Middy) 91lb 15oz (canal 30), 5 Michael Elliott 89lb 10oz (river 15).

Sunday Open – 1 John Baker (LVS) 110lb 3oz (canal peg 30), 2 Paul Taylor 93lb (canal 9), 3 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 89lb 1oz (canal 5), 4 Dave Harper (LVS) 87lb 11oz (canal 17), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 77lb 5oz (canal 17).