Lake View Fishery: Second’s best at qualifiers

Second place was good enough at this week’s Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter qualifiers at Lake View Fishery.

Dave Harper was runner-up on Wednesday with 77lb, just four pounds behind winner Steve Haywood, to book his place in the final next March.

And Bob Murray also got through as a runner-up with winner Sean Huggins, who took the £120 golden peg bonus to win the heat, already though to the final.

Results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 11: 1 Steve Haywood (Middy) 81lb 12oz (canal peg 30), 2 Dave Harper (LVS) 77lb 5oz (canal 5), 3 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 64lb 6oz (canal 12), 4 Steve Nattrass (Burt Baits) 63lb 13oz (canal 7), 5 Dave White (LVS) 60lb 6oz (canal 15).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 12: 1 Sean Huggins(Drennan Dynamite Baits) 95lb 12oz (canal golden peg 10), 2 Bob Murray (Net Busters) 72lb 9oz (canal 7), 3 Andy Searle (LVS) 72lb 5oz (lagoon 10), 4 Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits) 69lb 8oz (lagoon 20), 5 Bob Greenbury (Drennan) 67lb 4oz (lagoon 25).

Sunday Knock-Up: 1 Andy Bailey 67lb 5oz (serpent peg 7), 2 Tony Blackwell 44lb 15oz (serpent 10), 3 Pete Exton 43lb 3oz (serpent 18), 4 Bob Dyer 20lb 10oz (serpent 14).