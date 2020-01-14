Lake View Fishery: River and canal deliver in qualifiers

Have your say

Carl Sutton and Paul Taylor were the latest anglers to qualify for the Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter series final at Lake View Fishery in March.

Sutton finished fifth in a close-fought qualifier last Wednesday, with his haul of 35lb, just 10 pounds behind match winner Andy Bailey.

The top seven places all went to anglers drawn on river pegs, with weights down on stream where Wayne Smith won the lake with 30lb.

On Saturday, sixth place was good enough to reach the final as Taylor caught 33lb from canal peg 18.

All of the top eight anglers caught from the canal pool, with Phil Morris topping the leaderboard with 77lb from peg eight.

Bob Murray was lake winner on serpent, a way back with 17lb.

Latest results (top five) –

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 37 – 1 Andy Bailey 45lb 14oz (river peg 17), 2 Andy Searle (LVS) 39lb 14oz (river 3), 3 Joey Griffin 39lb (river 20), 4 Dave Harper (LVS) 35lb 10oz (river 6), 5 Carl Sutton 35lb 9oz (river 9 - QU).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 38 – 1 Phil Morris Jnr 77lb 13oz (canal peg 8), 2 Alan Cox 73lb 15oz (canal 3), 3 Joey Griffin 53lb 7oz (canal 13), 4 John Baker (LVS) 48lb 8oz (canal 15), 5 Dave White (LVS) 44lb 3oz (canal 6). Qualifier – 6 Paul Taylor 33lb 5oz (canal 18).

Sunday Open Match – 1 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 50lb 6oz (lagoon peg 20), 2 Bob Dyer (Maver) 31lb 1oz (horseshoe), 3 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 29lb 14oz (lagoon 10), 4 Pete Exton (LVS) 28lb 11oz (lagoon 4), 5 Steve Haywood (Middy) 28lb (lagoon 25).