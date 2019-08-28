Lake View Fishery: Huggins pips Danby by 13oz in grand final

Sean Huggins withstood a furious fightback from Jack Danby to win the £2,000 grand final top prize at Lake View Fishery on Sunday.

After two days of big weights in the Middy MX Luggage Spring/Summer Series Spring Series Final, Huggins came out top with a huge haul of 245lb 7oz, but just 13 ounces ahead of runner-up Danby.

Runner-up Jack Danby EMN-190827-162653002

There was some distance back to third-placed Paul Cole who fell just shy of the 200lb mark with 194lb 2oz, while Jimmy Fowkes (177lb 13oz) and Ben Checkley (170lb 2oz) completed the top five.

The 45 qualifiers lined up each day on four pools, after almost six months of matches, and Huggins led at the halfway mark, topping day one with 138lb 11oz, taken from peg one on stream.

Jimmy Fowkes was next best on Saturday with 113lb from peg 14 on river, while Chris Hale was just two pounds behind after taking top weight on canal from peg 15.

Paul Cole was the only other angler over 100lb with 108lb, taken from peg 20 on river, while Danby was down in ninth with 80lb.

But the Notts angler was inspired on Sunday, drawn on peg 17 on canal, picking up the biggest single-day haul of the match with a mammoth 164lb.

Ben Checkley was second on the day with 109lb 11oz from peg 17 on marina to force his way into the overall top five.

But Huggins was not to be denied, becoming the only competitor to break three figures on both days.

His bag of 106lb 12oz from stream peg 14 gave him third place on the day, as well as the overall title, albeit by just a few ounces.

Results (top five) –

Day One: 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 138lb 11oz (stream peg 1), 2 Jimmy Fowkes (Dynamite Baits/Matrix/Trentmen) 113lb 4oz (river 14), 3 Chris Hale 111lb 12oz (canal 15), 4 Paul Cole 108lb 5oz (river 20), 5 Bronson Arme 93lb 3oz (marina 14), 6 Neil Barlow 90lb 10oz (stream 3), 7 Jimmy Aley 86lb 10oz (stream 9), 8 Carl Sutton 82lb 9oz (marina 20), 9 Jack Danby 80lb 10oz (marina 17), Marina, 10 Ken Daws 78lb 2oz (marina 12).

Day Two: 1. Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 164lb (canal peg 17), 2 Ben Checkley 109lb 11oz (marina 17), 3 Sean Huggins (Dynamite Baits/Drennan) 106lb 12oz (stream 14), 4 Michael Elliott 102lb 14oz (marina 1), 5 Dan Hull 91lb 9oz (marina 10), 6 Ken Daws (LVS) 86lb 9oz (peg 30), 7 Paul Cole 85lb 13oz (canal 8), 8 Stew Dalby 84lb 2oz (canal 24), 9 Steve Davies 75lb 15oz (canal 15), 10 John Baker 70lb 11oz (canal 13).

Overall (top five) – 1 Sean Huggins 245lb 7oz, 2 Jack Danby 244lb 10oz, 3 Paul Cole 194lb 2oz, 4 Jimmy Fowkes 177lb 13oz, 5 Ben Checkley 170lb 2oz.