Lake View Fishery: Huggins and Greenbury top qualifiers

Jason Farmery and Chris Hale were the latest to qualify for the Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter final at Lake View last week.

Farmery finished third at last Wednesday’s qualifier, while sixth place was good enough to take the one place on Saturday for Hale.

Lake View regular Sean Huggins took the golden peg bonus in Saturday's win EMN-191015-162315002

Familiar names topped the scales at both matches, with Brian Greenbury taking the midweek match with 80lb from canal peg 10, while Sean Huggins topped Saturday scales with 77lb from lagoon peg four.

The final takes place at the fishery on Saturday, March 14.

Latest results (top five):

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 13 – 1 Brian Greenbury (Drennan) 80lb 7oz (canal peg 10), 2 Steve Haywood (Middy) 74lb 10oz (canal 3), 3 Jason Farmery 63lb 6oz (marina 12), 4 Wayne Smith 54lb 3oz (canal 12), 5 Scott Robinson (Mill Tackle) 53lb 3oz (canal 30).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier Match 14 – 1 Sean Huggins (Drennan/Dynamite Baits) 77lb 12oz (lagoon 4), 2 Dave White (LVS) 72lb (canal 12), 3. Steve Haywood (Middy) 61lb 1oz (lagoon 7), 4 Andy Bailey 57lb 8oz (canal 30), 5 Ben Checkley 53lb 10oz (canal 9).

Sunday knock-up (lagoon) – 1 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 48lb 15oz (peg 7), 2 Tony Blackwell (LVS) 46lb 15oz (peg 4), 3 Mike Tyer 26lb 6oz (peg 25), 4 Steve Davies 24lb 4oz (peg 21), 5 Bob Dyer (Maver) 23lb 14oz.